Wear your karaoke passion... loud and proud!

Founders Sereni Linggi and Shen-tel Lee love karaoke... and launched a whole collection inspired by that. — Pictures courtesy of Sereni & Shentel

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — So what happens if you like karaoke and fashion? Well, if you are Sereni Linggi and Shen-tel Lee, the founders of Sereni & Shentel, you launch a collection called Kuching Karaoke Club!

The brand, based in Kuching, is so much more than the fun handmade hairbands they were originally famous for. Now there are shoes, clothes and other accessories.

And the Kuching Karaoke Club is yet another example of how the founders' lives (and loves) find their way into their collections.

Sereni and Shen-tel love karaoke and their “karaoke battles” are often featured in their own personal Instagram stories.

“We sing at The Sarawak Club because of its no smoking policy,” said Shen-tel. And that also is where they met Alex Ling who is the muse of this collection.

With his slicked back hair and flamboyant sense of style, Alex looks like a character out of a 60s Hong Kong movie.

The self-styled King of Karoke is a legend in the club as he is the only one allowed to sing up to three songs in a row before passing the microphone! (The club actually has a one-song rule.)

“The DJ never plays our songs when Alex walks into the room,” added Shen-tel. So yes, Alex is the king!

Alex Ling, Kuching's King of Karaoke, is the muse for the Kuching Karaoke Club collection.

But wait, there is also the fashion element. A well-respected writer for the local papers, Alex is also well-known for his bright bush jackets.

A man who elevates getting dressed to an art and loves singing... no wonder Sereni and Shen-tel made him their muse for the Kuching Karaoke Club collection.

Now you too can channel that wonderful spirit of theirs by wearing something from the collection to your next karaoke session. Heck, why wait... wear it anytime and be happy.

The new collection includes T-shirts, sunglasses, tote bags, crowns, caps etc and is available for purchase at sereniandshentel.com, selected stockists and The Playground Borneo at The Gardens, Mid Valley and Publika, Kuala Lumpur.