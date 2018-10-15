Court sentences man to death for taking life of new mum

Mohd Azmirul (centre) is escorted out of the Shah Alam High Court October 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 15 — A security guard was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of murdering a woman in confinement, three years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Azman Husin made the decision after finding that the prosecution had proved a prima facie case against Mohd Azmirul Shamsuddin, 39.

Mohd Azmirul was charged with murdering Rabiatul Adawiah Abd Aziz, 23, at an apartment in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, near here, at 8.22pm on March 4, 2015.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Lokman Kasim prosecuted, while Mohd Azmirul was represented by lawyer Halim Ashgar Mohd Hilmi.

A total of 14 prosecution witnesses and one defence witnesses testified during the trial.

According to media report, the woman, who was in confinement after giving birth to her daughter two months earlier, was found dead in the apartment with her hands and legs tied and her mouth gagged, next to her unharmed baby. — Bernama