Anwar says relishing freedom, not keen to lead just yet

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Fresh from taking his oath as Port Dickson MP today, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he prefers to play a supporting role within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for the time being.

The incoming PKR president said taking a leading role would crimp his freedom at this point.

“The parliamentary whip, that is a different role. I will only be a supporter and take it easy in doing my job,” he told a press conference after attending his first parliamentary sitting here.

PKR’s parliamentary whip is currently Datuk Johari Abdul.

“That way I can meet whoever I want, say whatever I want. If [I hold] a formal position, that will give certain limitations,” Anwar added.

Anwar said he had informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he will only contribute through Parliament and focus on reforms.

“I will only support and give my contributions through Parliament and parliamentary reforms, but of course, I will interact with ministers and MPs, but that is part of our job as a Member of Parliament,” he said, adding that there is no timeline as to when he will be Dr Mahathir’s successor.

“Let him have, and I reiterate, the space and latitude to continue while unaffected by the constraints of time or pressure.

“That is very important because some decisions to be made by Dr Mahathir and the Cabinet are key fundamental decisions of policies, reversing the decisions of the previous government, and that would need the total, unequivocal support of Pakatan Harapan, and that includes me,” he said.