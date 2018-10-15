KL shares end morning session higher

Despite generally negative sentiments for investors, Bursa Malaysia eked out some small gains in the morning session. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today on relief rebound follow through buying after a huge two-day global selloff last week, dealer said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 1.37 points to 1,732.11, from 1,730.74 on Friday after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,729.4.

The index moved between 1,728.62 and 1,739.32 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said the positive momentum is not expected to last long as the medium term indicators showed a further downside risk.

“While the positive short-term momentum points to a further rebound upside, the unchanged negative medium-term momentum indication implies a potential for further correction ahead,” he said.

On Bursa Malaysia's broader market, losers edged gainers 363 to 372, with 318 counters unchanged, 829 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.09 billion units valued at RM914.09 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added five sen to RM9.63, Public Bank and TNB gained two sen each to RM25 and RM14.62 respectively, Petronas Chemicals perked 13 sen to RM9.41 and CIMB earned one sen to RM5.96.

For actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 37 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum gained eight sen to RM1.26, Gamuda edged up seven sen to RM2.42 and Advanced Synergy inched up 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

AirAsia X slipped half-a-sen to 24 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 23.35 points to 12,005.21, the FBMT 100 Index added 22.399 points to 11,832.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 24.32 points to 12,013.28.

The FBM Ace Index inched up 1.08 points to 5,009.1 and the FBM 70 was 77.061 points higher at 13,937.21.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index eased 16.05 points to 7,3995.75, but the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.83 of a point to 172.43 and the Financial Services Index increased 16.061 points to 17,544.68. — Bernama