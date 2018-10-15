DPM urges NGOs to train more para counsellors to help the people

Dr Wan Azizah says the role of lay counsellors in the community support system is most necessary in view of the lack of counsellors in the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― The government has urged eligible NGOs to help train as many para counsellors or lay counsellors as possible to provide counselling service to the people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who made the call, said the role of lay counsellors in the community support system is most necessary in view of the lack of counsellors in the country.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the rising cases of stress and mental problems demand the need for more counsellors but not many people take up counselling.

“Perhaps, this job is not attractive or not glamorous,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (BN-Batang Lupar) who had wanted to know about the monitoring done by the Board of Counsellors Malaysia on the role of teacher counsellors in schools and institutions of higher learning in addressing mental stress among students.

Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry was giving due attention to these problems in schools and institutions of higher learning, including mental stress, bullying and abuse. ― Bernama