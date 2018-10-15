AirAsia Group shares up in morning trade

AirAsia Group is said to likely retreat to its core markets of Malaysia and Thailand, ensuring a lower risk profile and greater earnings integrity. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s shares rose in the morning session today on anticipation of a more targeted expansion plan following the latest development in its Indian joint venture.

At 11.02am today, AirAsia’s shares perked six sen to RM2.80, with 4.31 million shares changing hands.

In a research note today, Maybank Investment Bank said AirAsia Group had appointed Sunil Bhaskaran as AirAsia India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Banmali Agrawala would be appointed as Chairman.

Thus, all the top three posts would be occupied by personnel from the Tata Group.

“Intriguingly, AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and his deputy Bo Lingam have stepped down from the board, leaving AirAsia Group as a 49 per cent shareholder with no key management control.

“There is no impact to AirAsia Group’s profit and loss as AirAsia India has fully been written down. But this episode casts some doubts on AirAsia Group’s other loss-making associates and joint ventures,” Maybank Investment said.

It also suggested that AirAsia Group would likely retreat to its core markets, Malaysia and Thailand, with future growth plans likely to be curtailed and be more targeted, ensuring a lower risk profile and greater earnings integrity.

“Investors we talk to actually prefer this. We think there is a silver lining behind this recent otherwise bad news,” it said. — Bernama