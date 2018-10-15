Azmin promises White Paper on Felda’s cashflow this parliamentary session

Azmin said the government has identified the necessary action to manage Felda's cashflow and debt problem in the next two years. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― The government will detail how it plans to turn around debt-riddled state plantation giant Felda in a White Paper this parliamentary session, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin said the government has identified the necessary action to manage Felda's cashflow and debt problem in the next two years.

“We will table a detailed white paper report on the steps taken for Felda's cashflow and financial recovery during this session.

“The government is confident that we have identified the steps needed,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakat, adding that a comprehensive action plan to benefit Felda settlers is also in the works.

Azmin was answering Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim (PKR) and reiterated a statement by Felda chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor on how the government will reduce its debts.

“Currently Felda has a terrible cashflow due to its RM8 billion debt up to June 2018. We will meet with the financial institutions to restructure the financing and we expect to be able to reduce the debt down to RM6.5 billion.

“Felda will also sell its non-strategic assets including properties in London and Sarawak and we expect to obtain around RM2 billion from this move,” said Azmin.

Later Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS) pointed out that many settlers did not receive their payments on time.

Azmin said he was unaware of the issue but promised to investigate the matter.