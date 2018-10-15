New featurette for Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Halloween’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror slasher film ‘Halloween’ that stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for horror sequel Halloween that stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis is back as Laurie Strode and she is about to have her final confrontation with Michael Myers (Nick Castle), the crazy masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his Halloween killing spree all those years ago.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

The film also stars Judy Greer, Virginia Gardner, Will Patton, Toby Huss, Miles Robbins, Jefferson Hall, Haluk Bilginer and Andi Matichak.

Halloween is set for release on October 19.