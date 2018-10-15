Bursa Malaysia extends gains to mid-morning

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.22 points to 1,736.96 from 1,730.74 on Friday after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,729.4. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Bursa Malaysia extended gains to mid-morning today, lifted by selective buying in blue chips, a dealer said.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.22 points to 1,736.96 from 1,730.74 on Friday after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,729.4.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals added 17 sen to RM9.45, Maxis gained 12 sen to RM5.62, Maybank went up six sen to RM9.64, Hartalega perked 18 sen to RM6.43 and Sime Darby earned seven sen to RM5.28.

For actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 37 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum perked nine sen to RM1.27, Gamuda gained eight sen to RM2.43 and Advance Synergy edged up 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

AirAsia X slipped half-a-sen to 24 sen.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 66.05 points to 12,047.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 86.44 points to 12,075.4 and the FBMT 100 Index bagged 64.64 points to 11,874.26.

The FBM Ace Index went up 42.12 points to 5,050.14 and the FBM 70 surged 162.23 points to 14,022.32.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 34.14 points to 7,445.94, the Financial Services Index strengthened 34.75 points to 17,563.37 and the Industrial Products and Services Index increased slightly by 1.33 point to 172.93.

Gainers led losers 375 to 264, with 278 unchanged, 965 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 774.89 million units valued at RM556.09 million. ― Bernama