Report: Putrajaya, cops apply to strike out Umno's suit over seized RM116.7m

Investigators lift sealed boxes believed to contain luxury designer bags onto a Black Maria outside Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― The government and the police have sought to strike out Umno's civil suit to reclaim the RM116.7 million seized in raids on properties linked to ex-party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, according to a news report.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted federal counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali as saying that one of the reasons behind the move is the issue of locus standi.

Sallehuddin told reporters that an application to strike out the suit will be filed and both parties will also seek of a stay of proceedings before the next case management on November 1.

Umno's lead counsel Hariharan Singh was quoted saying in the report that the party has filed an application of discovery from Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh for the items seized in the June raids.

Umno’s Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusof recently filed a suit against federal police Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (intelligence and operations) Datuk Mohd Sakri Arifin; CCID Assistant Commissioner R. Rajagopal; CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh; the inspector-general of police; and the Malaysian government to reclaim the RM116.7 million.

In its statement of claim, Umno is seeking a declaration that the search and seizure of the cash on May 17 was illegal.