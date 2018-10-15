Manicure looks for a bewitching Halloween

Halloween manicure from the Instagram account of fingerbangportland. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a freaky manicure? We break down three easy-to-recreate looks for inspiration this spooky season.

Pumpkins

Forget tacky ghosts — why not go all out this year with a vibrant, pumpkin-hued set of nails? Portland nail salon Finger Bang has the perfect take on the look, involving sharp, pointed stiletto nails, with the middle three fingers recreating a smiling, carved pumpkin. The two outer nails are painted in a lacquered black hue for a minimalist, classy vibe.

Coffins

If you're looking for something a little more morbid, then why not take the trend for coffin nails seriously, with this RIP-themed look by Las Vegas-based nail artist Lauren Marshmallow? Black matte nails are jazzed up with the addition of two simple accent nails, featuring a headstone design and a dripping blood motif, respectively.

Witchy

For something more subtle, take inspiration from LA-based nail duo Hey Nice Nails and channel Halloween vibes through a sparkly, witch-themed look. Featuring Wicca symbols, star motifs and liberal amounts of glitter, this is one of the prettiest ways to nod to the holiday. — AFP- Relaxnews