Dr M: I am happy Anwar is back

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the second meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — It was a momentous occasion today as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad welcomed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the man he had handpicked to be his right hand over 20 years ago, back to Parliament.

“Of course I am happy he is back,” the 93-year-old told reporters in the Parliament lobby here.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said Anwar’s parliamentary comeback was expected even before the Election Commission announced the PKR leader’s victory in the Port Dickson polls las Saturday.

“We expected him to come back. We knew he was going to win.

“When you have seven people contesting, the Opposition will always be split up between the seat and number seven (contestant) will win and he won very big,” said Dr Mahathir.

