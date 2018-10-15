Flood situation in Melaka improves

Evacuees seek shelter at Sekolah Menenggah Seri Bemban in Jasin October 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 15 ― The flood situation in Melaka is improving with only 11 people are still at two evacuation centres in Jasin and Alor Gajah as of 8am today, compared to 19 people last night.

Director of the Melaka Civil Defence Force Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said in Jasin, six people from one family were still taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu.

"The remaining five victims from one family are being accommodated at Balai Raya Seri Jeram in Alor Gajah," he told reporters here today.

Effendy who is also the Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head said so far, the weather in the state was also good.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims housed at three evacuation centres in Baling remained at 116 from 41 families as at 9pm yesterday.

Baling Disaster Management Secretariat officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz in a statement said the victims were housed at Dewan Belia Kompleks Sukan Baling (71 people from 29 families), Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 48 (22 people from seven families) and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Banggol Derom (23 families from five families). ― Bernama