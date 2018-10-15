Anwar officially sworn in as PD MP, two days after winning seat with overwhelming majority

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail celebrate in Port Dickson after the Port Dickson by-election October 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was officially sworn in today as the Port Dickson MP at the second meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament.

His swearing-in ceremony was the first agenda in the Dewan Rakyat and was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and MPs from both divides.

The inauguration comes two days after he won the Port Dickson by-election by a landslide majority.

The incoming PKR president was previously elected as the Permatang Pauh MP from 1982 to 1999, and 2008 to 2015, and had last participated in a parliamentary debate on Budget 2015 before he was imprisoned on February 10, 2015.

