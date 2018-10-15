Singapore's Queenstown stabbing: 29-year-old suspect charged in court

Muhammad Faizal Mohamed Salleh faces one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, with caning, and/or fine, if convicted. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 — The man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Queenstown earlier this week — leaving her with severe injuries — was charged in court on Saturday.

Muhammad Faizal Mohamed Salleh, 29, faces one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, with caning, and/or fine, if convicted.

Court documents showed he allegedly stabbed Noordilah Fadilah with a 15cm knife without handle, on the right side of her body, leaving her with "multiple puncture wounds".

He is alleged to have committed his offence at around 11.45pm on Thursday.

Noordilah, who is in her 20s, remains warded in the Intensive Care Unit.

The victim was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) conscious but in critical condition.

TODAY had earlier reported that she was believed to have suffered a cut in her back and lacerations on her right earlobe, right shoulder and elbow, and below her right armpit.

As of Friday evening, her condition is understood to be stable.

Police said that Faizal was arrested on Friday at 9am, after officers from the Clementi Police Division managed to establish his identity through ground enquiries and closed-circuit television footage.

He is understood to have been nabbed at his mother's place in Teck Whye.

Faizal was offered no bail, and will return to court on October 26.

He will be remanded for the next two weeks in the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation. — TODAY