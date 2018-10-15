National hockey team deliver Malaysia’s second gold at Youth Olympic Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The national men’s junior hockey 5s squad claimed the second gold medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

National women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei clinched the first gold medal for the Malaysian contingent on Friday.

The national under-18 hockey team coached by Walace Tan beat India 4-2 in the final match at the Youth Olympic Park yesterday.

According to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation twitter @hockeymalaysia, India shocked the national squad as early as the second minute with a goal from captain Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Malaysia managed to equalise three minutes later via a field goal by Firdaus Rosdi but within seconds the opponents took the lead again through Vivek’s goal.

Akhimullah Anuar levelled the score four minutes after the second half started before Amirul Hamizan Azahar put Malaysia ahead in the 17th minute.

Akhimullah scored the winning goal for Malaysia a minute later to deliver the gold medal for the men’s five-a-side event.

Meanwhile, the host bagged the bronze medal after trashing Zambia 4-0. — Bernama