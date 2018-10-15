Luxembourg PM faces coalition talks after losing poll

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to the media as he arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 — Luxembourg's liberal premier Xavier Bettel will meet the country's Grand Duke today to discuss whether he can maintain his coalition after a disappointing legislative election.

As expected, the centre-right CSV won the biggest share of the vote, with 28 per cent compared to both the socialist LSAP on 18 per cent and Bettel's DP on 17.

But the CSV was the main force after the previous 2013 election too, and then Bettel managed to form a ruling coalition with support from the left and the Greens.

The three main parties remained on top yesterday, but smaller outfits made notable gains.

The Greens advanced strongly to 15 per cent, the Pirate Party doubled its score and won seats for the first time, and the populist right ADR increased its share to nine per cent.

The small Grand Duchy has an electorate of just 256,000 choosing 60 deputies, and today's royal meeting will decide whether Bettel is again tasked with building a coalition. — AFP