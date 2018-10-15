‘Cool your jets’ on making Anwar PM, Australian media tells his supporters

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (right) celebrates in Port Dickson after winning the by-election October 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Supporters of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be more patient in trying to make the PKR president-elect the next prime minister following his win in the forced Port Dickson by-election, an Australian journalist has suggested.

Writing in an opinion piece for Sydney Morning Herald, the publication’s Southeast Asia correspondent James Massola said Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not hastily remove Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from power.

“Supporters of Anwar, who has been the face of the reformasi movement in Malaysia for 20 years, should cool their jets,” Massola wrote in an article yesterday after the Saturday by-election.

The Jakarta-based journalist said many PH members are inexperienced in governing, pointing to “poor handling” of recent controversies involving child marriage and sodomy laws.

“Mahathir, with his wealth of political experience and the significant personal support that helped sweep the opposition to victory, should not be hurried out the door,” he wrote, adding that Anwar’s by-election win “underscores the new levels of uncertainty” in local politics.

“The prime minister in waiting should hurry slowly to the nation's top political job,” he added.

Anwar will be sworn into to the Dewan Rakyat today after winning the Port Dickson by-election with a huge majority of 23,560 votes.

He is expected to succeed Dr Mahathir as PH’s next prime minister.