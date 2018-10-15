Video game releases: 'Starlink,' 'Lego DC Super Villains,' 'Dark Souls' for Switch, more

‘Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ looks to revitalize the toy-game genre after ‘Disney Infinity’ and ‘Skylanders’ bowed out. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 — Starlink: Battle for Atlas merges space flight action with figurines and collectable, modifiable toys, Lego DC Super Villains unleashes a selection of comic-book troublemakers and iconic action adventure Dark Souls gets the Nintendo Switch treatment, while Pivotol on iOS blends “Tetris” with tile rotation, and Crayola Scoot looks to two genre giants for inspiration.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch from October 16

Explore seven planets, encounter alien wildlife, and get involved in space combat; use physical, modular toys to create and customize spaceships. Playable in solo or co-op; additional ship parts and pilots can be bought separately from the toys.

Dark Souls Remastered

For Nintendo Switch from October 19

Legendarily challenging medieval action game in which players attempt to overcome a sprawling castle world’s worth of beasts and monsters in order to banish darkness from the land.

Pivotol

For iOS from October 18

Tile-matching meets Tetris with a twist and plenty of screen shake, accompanied by a pleasing array of colour schemes and background animations.

Lego DC Super-Villains

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC from October 16

DC Comics’ baddies get an adventure all of their own as they attempt to take over the world. Featuring the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Poison Ivy, Deathstroke, Scarecrow, The Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid.

Crayola Scoot

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC from October 16

via GIPHY

Crayon manufacturer Crayola turns its hand to a paint-tag video game for younger players that invites comparisons to Nintendo’s Splatoon and extreme sports classic Tony Hawk’s Skateboarding. There is multiplayer, though local rather than online. — AFP-Relaxnews