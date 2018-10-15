Video game releases: 'Starlink,' 'Lego DC Super Villains,' 'Dark Souls' for Switch, more

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 — Starlink: Battle for Atlas merges space flight action with figurines and collectable, modifiable toys, Lego DC Super Villains unleashes a selection of comic-book troublemakers and iconic action adventure Dark Souls gets the Nintendo Switch treatment, while Pivotol on iOS blends “Tetris” with tile rotation, and Crayola Scoot looks to two genre giants for inspiration.
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch from October 16
Explore seven planets, encounter alien wildlife, and get involved in space combat; use physical, modular toys to create and customize spaceships. Playable in solo or co-op; additional ship parts and pilots can be bought separately from the toys.
Dark Souls Remastered
For Nintendo Switch from October 19
Legendarily challenging medieval action game in which players attempt to overcome a sprawling castle world’s worth of beasts and monsters in order to banish darkness from the land.
Pivotol
For iOS from October 18
Tile-matching meets Tetris with a twist and plenty of screen shake, accompanied by a pleasing array of colour schemes and background animations.
Lego DC Super-Villains
For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC from October 16
DC Comics’ baddies get an adventure all of their own as they attempt to take over the world. Featuring the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Poison Ivy, Deathstroke, Scarecrow, The Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid.
Crayola Scoot
For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC from October 16
Crayon manufacturer Crayola turns its hand to a paint-tag video game for younger players that invites comparisons to Nintendo’s Splatoon and extreme sports classic Tony Hawk’s Skateboarding. There is multiplayer, though local rather than online. — AFP-Relaxnews