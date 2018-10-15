Nine injured in bus-lorry crash in Lipis

Nine people were hurt in a bus-lorry crash in Lipis last night. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUANTAN, Oct 15 ― Nine including two children were injured when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the back portion of a lorry at Jalan Lipis-Padang Tengku, Lipis last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department received a report on the accident at 9.36pm before nine firemen from Kuala Lipis station rushed to the location.

“Initial investigations found the incident occurred when a University Of Malaya-Wales bus heading to Kuala Lipis hit the back of a lorry moving in the same direction.

“Following the accident, a man was pierced by a piece of metal on the left shoulder and firemen managed to cut the metal before the victim was rushed to Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment.

Also injured were six women, a boy and a girl.

They were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.

However, details on the victims were still unavailable.

Nor Hisham added that 40 other passengers and the trailer driver were unhurt. ― Bernama