June Wei fails to clinch second title this season

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — National men’s singles shuttler, Cheam June Wei failed in his mission to secure his second title this season after losing in the final in the 2018 Dutch Open Badminton Tournament in Almere, Netherlands today.

The unseeded June Wei who clinched the 19th Dutch International Open title in April, put up a sizzling performance before losing 19-21 and 13-21 to Sourabh Verma of India, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

It was June Wei’s fourth final this year, having entered three finals, but only managed to grab one title at the 19th Dutch International Open. — Bernama