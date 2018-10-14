KBS mulls more attractive rewards for para athletes

Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would work to obtain sponsorships. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, Oct 14 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) does not rule out the possibility of looking at more attractive rewards for national para athletes following the outstanding performance of the national para contingent at the 2018 Asian Para Games which came to a close yesterday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman however said the proposal would depend on the country’s corporate sector to sponsor national para athletes.

“On the reward, we have to be fair and I will try my best to obtain sponsorships to ensure they continue to move forward.

“At the same time, companies or corporate figures should also invest in the development of para athletes...If they could do so for corporate social responsibility, why not for the country’s para athletes,” he said.

Syed Saddiq was speaking to reporters after receiving the return of the last batch of para athletes from Jakarta at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, here tonight.

Also present to greet the athletes were former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, National Sports Council (MSN) officers and families of para athletes.

For the record, excellent normal and para athletes at international games such Commonwealth Games, Asian Games or Olympic Games are rewarded under MSN National Sports Incentive Scheme(Shakam).

Syed Saddiq also announced that a special ceremony to celebrate the success of national para athletes at the 2018 Asian Para Games would be held soon.

“The details will be announced through the media,” he said while describing the excellent outing of national para athletes as exceptional for bettering the 15 gold medal target.

Malaysia finished the 2018 Asian Para Games in the eighth position with 17 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals which surpassed the 2014 collection of 15 gold, 20 silver and 27 bronze in Incheon, South Korea. — Bernama