Eight climbers stranded on Mount Irau in Camerons rescued

KUANTAN, Oct 14 — A group of eight climbers, comprising five women and three men, were stranded while descending Mount Irau, in Cameron Highlands, this afternoon.

Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the group had problems finding their way down the mountain as one of the members was injured and it was getting dark.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the group was carried out by the Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station after it received a report on the incident at 4.55pm.

“The SAR team, comprising four officers and eight personnel, arrived at 9.19pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said SAR team and the climbers were now on their way down the mountain. — Bernama