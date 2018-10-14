Works Ministry spent RM560m to fix up 196 rundown schools

The Works Ministry has upgraded 80 per cent of the 245 dilapidated schools in the country, said its deputy minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir. — Bernama pic

PAPAR, Oct 14 — The Works Ministry has upgraded 80 per cent of the 245 dilapidated schools in the country, said its deputy minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir.

He said the ministry spent RM560 million for the purpose and used the Industrial Building System (IBS) which took less time to complete the jobs.

“Rebuilding dilapidated schools is the government’s commitment in its effort to provide a conducive school environment for teachers and students.

“The people are the priority even though the economic situation is not rosy,” he told reporters after the handing over ceremony for the newly rebuilt Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mandalipau near here today.

As for Sabah, Mohd Anuar, said the ministry was responsible for upgrading 37 dilapidated schools and that 35 of these had been rebuilt.

The remaining two, in Kudat and in Papar, were expected to be ready by the end of this month, he said.