Teacher loses RM4,560 to ‘parcel scam’

KUCHING, Oct 14 — A teacher has lodged a police report, claiming that she lost RM4,560 to a parcel scam syndicate, believed to be master-minded by foreigners.

Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Ghani Abdullah said the 27-year-old teacher claimed that she befriended a European man on Facebook who then asked her to bank-in the money into a local bank account to enable her to claim a parcel that he sent to her.

“The woman then banked-in RM1,000 on Sept 25 through an online transaction and then again on Sept 25, amounting RM3,560 after receiving a call from a member of the syndicate for her to get the parcel,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the woman lodged the police report after feeling that she had been cheated. — Bernama