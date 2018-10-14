Beauty buys for a freakishly festive Halloween

Revolution Haunted Liquid Highlighter Blood Of My Enemies — Picture courtesy of Revolution

LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 — Halloween is just around the corner, but luckily, your favourite beauty brands have stepped up to the plate with a series of spooky new cosmetics launches. Here are five of the freakiest.

Revolution Beauty London

Makeup label Revolution Beauty London is getting bloodthirsty this October, with the launch of its ‘Blood of My Enemies’ liquid highlighter. The deep red shimmer comes in a suitably morbid skull-shaped vial and can be applied directly to the skin or mixed in with foundation. If red highlighter isn’t your thing, don’t worry: the brand has also released another three liquid highlighters for Halloween, dubbed ‘Envy’, ‘Lover’s Wrath’ and ‘Paranormal’.

Kylie Cosmetics

Reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has been working on a special Halloween collection via her Kylie Cosmetics label, featuring freaky 3D packaging that includes motifs of ghosts, bats and cobwebs. The series, which spans lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadows and highlighters, launches on October 12.

Wet n Wild

If you’re aiming for the ‘Zombie Bride’ look this Halloween then head to Wet n Wild, whose new bundle will have you kitted out in no time. The seven-piece collection spans everything from body crayons to a deep red matte lipstick, ensuring your ghoulish makeover ticks all the boxes.

Lush

Lush's New Halloween Collection — Picture courtesy of Lush

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a Lush Cosmetics collection, and the natural beauty brand has outdone itself this year with a 10-piece selection of creepy bath-time treats. The series features two brand new exfoliating products: ‘Scrub Scrub Scrub,’ containing cleansing charcoal and blackcurrant absolute, and ‘Magic Crystals’, featuring revitalising peppermint and polishing Epsom salts.

NYX Cosmetics

NYX is taking the hassle out of Halloween makeup this year, with a series of curated beauty bundles tailored to particular looks. Whether you want to rock up to the party as Catwoman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn or the Joker, this collection has you covered. — AFP-Relaxnews