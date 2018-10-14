TMJ gives contribution to families of six fallen firefighters

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 14 —The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today gives out contribution to the families of six firefighters who were killed while carrying out a search and rescue (SAR) operation at a disused mining pond in Puchong, earlier this month.

According to a posting on the HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page, Tunku Ismail handed over the contribution when he received a courtesy call from Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Yahya Madis here.

“He (Tunku Ismail) handed over contribution to the families of the six fallen firefighters who were killed on Oct 3, while carrying out the task of finding and rescue a victim at the disused mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, Selangor,” it said.

It also said that during the meeting, various issues were discussed, particularly the rescue mission, the welfare of the firefighters and emergency assistance to the families of the victims of the recent tragedy.

On Oct 3, six members of the JBPM Water Rescue Team (PPDA) were drowned during the SAR operation to locate missing victim Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, 17.

Those killed were four members from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue station, namely, Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24, and two members from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station, namely, Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25. — Bernama