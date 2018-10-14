All top UPKO posts won uncontested

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 14 — All the top leadership posts in Pertubuhan Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Bersatu (UPKO), including the presidency, were won uncontested at the party election for the 2018-2021.

Its Election Committee chairman, William Sampil, in a statement here today, said they were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau as party president and Datuk Donald Mojuntin as deputy president.

For the five vice-president posts, they are Datuk Ewon Benedick, Datuk Masiung Banah, Datuk Limus Jury, Datuk Abidin Madingkir and Datuk Dr.Lukas Umbul, he said.

For the party’s youth wing, the leader is Felix Joseph Saang, Kennedy John (deputy chief) and Petrus Mojuntin (vice-chief).

The women’s wing, the leadership post is held by Datin Juliana Jani, with Nazlin Jemandan as the deputy leader and Misnah Rambanau, as the vice-chief.

For the party’s Komulakan wing, Willy Frous Darinsok is the leader, Selvestone Junit (deputy) and Mohd Affi Bazli Liman (vice-chief). — Bernama