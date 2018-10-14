Police still looking for remains of baby buried at cemetery

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 14 — Police have yet to find the remains of a newborn baby boy that was allegedly buried at a cemetery in Bagan Dalam last Friday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 23-year-old suspect who claimed to have buried the baby could not remember the exact location of the burial site.

The police would continue to search for the baby, he said and urged those with information on the case to contact the police.

Nik Ros Azhan said the man, who works at a hotel in George Town, was arrested after he surrendered to the police.

He is now in remand until October 17 for investigation under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead baby.

It was reported that the man fled after sending his girlfriend, who was bleeding after delivering the baby, to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Based on the investigation, the woman said that she had delivered a baby boy at her boyfriend’s home in Kampung Pertama, Permatang Pauh here, but claimed that the premature baby died.

The couple who worked at a hotel in George Town had wrapped the baby and rode on a motorcycle to the cemetery in Bagan Dalam where the boyfriend buried the baby’s remains.

A doctor who attended to the 22-year-old woman confirmed that she had fresh maternity wounds and was still receiving treatment at the hospital. — Bernama