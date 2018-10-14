Azmin wins in nine PKR S’gor divisions, leads Rafizi by 990 votes

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has edged out Rafizi Ali in the competition to retain the number two party position after leading in nine out of 22 divisions in Selangor, today.

From the first nine divisions — Sabak Bernam, Subang, Sungai Besar, Kapar, Hulu Selangor, Kota Raja, Serdang, Sepang, and Kelana Jaya — Azmin is leading by a margin of 775, garnering 9,337 votes against Rafizi’s 8,562.

Azmin’s total tally of votes is now at 29,798, while Rafizi stands at 28,808.

Last week, Rafizi had won in the Federal Territories’ leg of the race and had also previously captured Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, while Azmin had declared victories in Penang and Johor.

The PKR election in Selangor began today, which involved 108,000 members in the first nine divisions.

As the state has the highest number of members with almost 250,000 members, the election in Selangor is held in three stages.

The polling for the remaining 13 divisions will be on October 21 for Puchong, Gombak, Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara; PJ Selatan, Kuala Langat, Klang and Selayang, while Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat will vote on October 28.

The official results of the entire party election will be announced at the PKR national congress in mid-November.