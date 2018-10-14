Esscom to improve integrated operation on illegal immigrants

Integrated operations led by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to tackle the entry of illegal immigrants into the district will be enhanced from time to time.

LAHAD DATU, Oct 14 — Integrated operations led by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to tackle the entry of illegal immigrants into the district will be enhanced from time to time.

ESScom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said among others illegal immigrants were also the mastermind in organising the smuggling of control and banned items.

“We will improve the operation to reduce the dominance of illegal immigrants in certain areas such as plantations and town areas especially the market.

“Illegal immigrants were seen as accomplices in smuggling contraband such as cigarettes, petrol and methamphetamine,” he said in a statement here today.

Hazani also said 33 illegal immigrants from the 158 people inspected around Tungku and Lahat Datu own in the operation on Friday. — Bernama