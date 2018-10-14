Saudi Arabia says it will respond to any economic sanctions, says state news agency

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul October 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Oct 14 — Saudi Arabia said today it would retaliate to possible economic sanctions taken by other states over the case of Jamal Khashoggi, the state news agency SPA reported quoting an official source.

The kingdom will respond to any measure against it with bigger measures, the source said, adding: “The Saudi economy has vital and influential roles for the global economy.”

“The kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations,” the source was quoted as saying.

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a US resident, disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is expected to call King Salman soon as questions mount about the disappearance of the Saudi journalist.

Trump said in a CBS interview yesterday that there would be “severe punishment” for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia has arrived in Turkey as part of a joint investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 regarding documents for his planned marriage, but Turkish officials and his fiancée, who was waiting outside, said he never came out.

“(The kingdom appreciates) truth instead of rushing and seeking to exploit rumours and accusations to achieve goals and agendas unrelated to the search for truth,” the Saudi statement said. — Reuters