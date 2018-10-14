Minister: Pan Borneo Highway will remain toll-free

The Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak will remain toll-free, said Works Minister Baru Bian. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 14 — The Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak will remain toll-free, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said that from early on since Pakatan Harapan took over the Federal Government, the coalition had clearly stated that there would be no toll collection for the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I wish to reassure that there will be no tolls for the Pan Borneo Highway. This is our promise (by the federal government),” he told a press conference on the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, here today.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently that it would be difficult to build toll-free highways.

He said the prime minister was referring to Peninsular Malaysia, and according to him, the development model and construction of the Pan Borneo Highway were not the same as those used in the peninsula.

He added that the federal government was committed to continue construction of the PBH in Sabah and Sarawak and see it completed on schedule.

In Sabah, Baru said 12 of 15 packages under the first phase had taken off and that the remaining would be built in stages based on the financial situation of the country.

He said his ministry would discuss with the Finance Ministry to re-evaluate the cost of the entire highway but the discussions would not broach on the alignment.

He noted that land acquisition was among the reasons for delays in construction in Sabah and that the ministry would be working with the state government to overcome this. — Bernama