Malay wins most votes in Perak DAP state leadership polls

Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari won a total of 890 votes at the state DAP party election today. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, Oct 14 — Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari won a total of 890 votes at the state DAP party election today, topping a list of 24 candidates.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman joined the DAP in August 2015 and broke the party record for being the first Malay to have the highest number of votes.

“We hope with his entry, it will attract more non-Chinese to join the party,” Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming told reporters later.

The Perak DAP election to fill 15 office bearer vacancies, was held at Hotel Taiping Perdana here today.

The other winners are Wong May Ing, Leong Cheok Keng, V. Sivakumar, Leow Thye Yih, Ong Boon Piow, A. Sivasubramaniam, Loh Sze Yee, Yong Choo Kiong, Teh Kok Lim, Chong Zhemin, A. Sivanesan and Wong Kah Woh.

Nga, who garnered 701 votes, came in seventh place and was later named the new chairman.

He told reporters that Aziz would be made the vice-chairman.

“The other vice-chairman is Sivanesan,” he added.

Nga’s cousin and Perak Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham retained his position as the state DAP adviser while Wong who is also Pantai Remis assemblyman, kept her post as state party secretary.

The new committee also announced five co-opted members: Senator Nga Hock Cheh, Cheah Poh Hian, Jenny Choy, Howard Lee and Terence Naidu.