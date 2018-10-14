No Oktoberfest in Johor, says MB

The Johor government will not issue any permit for Oktoberfest to be celebrated in the state. — AFP pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 14 — The Johor government will not issue any permit for Oktoberfest to be celebrated in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said that so far, the state government had neither received nor approved any permit for the beer festival, which has its origins in Germany.

“We (state government) are following precedent, but if non-Muslims want to drink (alcoholic drinks), we cannot stop them because there are licenced premises for this.

“But the Oktoberfest is a festival requiring a special permit. So far, we have not issued any permit to hold this festival,” he told reporters after attending Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Tampoi’s Canteen Day 2018 here today.

Osman added that the festival was not part of Malaysian culture and thus it would be better for both Muslims and non-Muslims to ignore it. — Bernama