Second autopsy complete, reburial for Cradle Fund CEO tomorrow

The late Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan is expected to be reburied tomorrow morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The late Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan is expected to be reburied tomorrow morning at the Kota Damansara Seksyen 9 Muslim Cemetery in Selangor, two days later than planned.

Selangor CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the University of Malaya Medical Centre pathologist had concluded the second post-mortem examination today, enabling Nazrin’s body to be interred again, The Star reported on its website.

“We expect the reburial tomorrow morning.

“We will not disclose the results of the second post-mortem yet as the case is still being investigated,” Fadzil was quoted saying.

Nazrin’s body was exhumed on October 8 after his older brother Dr Malek Hassan suspected foul play and requested a second post-mortem.

The 45-year-old Nazrin was found dead with 30 per cent burns on his body on the top floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14 after a fire broke out.

Police reclassified his death as murder after a forensic investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department found traces of petrol.