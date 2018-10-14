Rafizi: Cabinet posts don’t matter in PKR polls

Rafizi Ramli said holding a Cabinet post was not the determining factor for winning in the polls. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Oct 14 — Rafizi Ramli, who is going for the Number Two post in PKR polls, said holding a Cabinet post was not the determining factor for winning (in the polls).

The former Pandan MP said people assumed that holding such a post gave one the advantage but the truth was that it was “difficult’ to read what was in the minds of members who are eligible to vote.

“I am a jobless man taking on a senior minister (Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali) and by right should have been “buried” long ago.

“That is a fair assumption. However, so far that has proven not to be true in the six states that already have conducted their (PKR) polls. So whatever one may think, we will have wait for the final outcome,” he said after checking on the election process for the Kapar division here today.

He was asked about his chances in Selangor in view of the state being deemed a stronghold of Mohamed Azmin, who is defending his Number Two post.

Media reports have Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Wilayah Persekutuan favouring Rafizi while Mohamed Azmin won in Penang and Johor.

The first phase of Selangor PKR elections is today involving nine out of the 22 divisions in the state. Besides Kapar, the other eight are Sepang, Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Hulu Selangor, Serdang, Kelana Jaya, Subang and Kota Raja.

Meanwhile, Bernama found the choice of Kompleks Rakan Muda Klang for the Kapar polls to be a hindrance.

The place was so congested that voters had to park a mile away and walk to the polling centre to cast their votes, which is done electronically (e-voting).

Volunteers and Rela personnel on duty were having a tough time in crowd control. — Bernama