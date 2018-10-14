Home Ministry to discuss effectiveness of border controls

Deputy Home Minister, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, said the Home Ministry will hold talks with agencies responsible for border controls to assess the effectiveness of their operations. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Oct 14 — The Home Ministry will hold talks with agencies responsible for border controls to assess the effectiveness of their operations following the frequent occurrence of ketum smuggling activities at the Perlis border.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, said the talks would touch on all relevant issues before being tabled to the Cabinet.

“As ketum is placed under the Poisons Act 1952, we will seek the views of various ministries including making a thorough study before the law or Act can be changed.

“I am here to see for myself the situation at the border,” he told reporters after inspecting the construction project of the Perlis police contingent headquarters (IPK) here, today.

The project worth over RM150 million is expected to be completed and be ready for use by March next year.

Mohd Aziz said the issue of border fences which were often damaged by criminals or smugglers to enter the country would also be included in the discussion later.

He said the ministry would also study the need to place more posts along the border because it involves huge expenses including maintenance costs. — Bernama