Ceiling collapses at Hilton KL, one hurt

A WhatsApp picture shows the ceiling inside the Hilton Kuala Lumpur hotel that collapsed today injuring one person.

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — A Bangladeshi man was injured when the ceiling inside the Hilton Kuala Lumpur hotel collapsed today.

The Fire and Rescue Department said the victim fell from a height of 40 feet after the plaster ceiling of the hotel’s lounge gave way.

“The collapse happened due to electrical upgrading works,” the department said in its first responder report.

The man suffered head injuries and has been taken to Hospital Universiti Malaya for treatment.

The department is still investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Hilton Kuala Lumpur confirmed the incident when contacted, but declined further comment as investigations are ongoing.

The hotel staff said a statement would be issued on the matter later.

A spokesman for the department said the incident happened at 3.40am as the victim was carrying out electrical upgrading work.

“A 1,500 square metre section of the ceiling collapsed, causing the man to suffer head injuries.”

The official said the victim was taken to Hospital Universiti Malaya for treatment and is now in a stable condition.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur confirmed the incident when contacted, explaining that the mishap occurred during the hotel’s overnight routine maintenance carried out by an approved contractor.

“An incident occurred causing a part of the ceiling to give way,’’ the hotel spokesman told Malay Mail, adding that the affected area will be closed off to the public until further notice as it is still under investigation.

“During this time ORO Café, Chambers Bar and the Lobby Lounge will not be in operation until further notice,” he said.

*Editor's note: The Fire and Rescue Department later clarified that the man fell 40 feet and not metres as initially reported.