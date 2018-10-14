Saleem’s songs calm my soul, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng conveyed his condolences to the family of late singer Saleem today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng conveyed his condolences to the family of late singer Saleem who died earlier today.

“I am very saddened with the passing of popular singer Saleem today. His song Suci Dalam Debu, performed with his band Iklim, represents a very fond memory to me in the 90s. When I was fighting as the opposition then, his songs calmed my soul,” Lim said on his Twitter page.

“May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family of late Saleem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also expressed her condolences to Saleem’s family.

“May his soul be placed among the believers, Insha-Allah,” she said on Twitter.

Saleem, 57, died at about 6am today while receiving treatment at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM), Cheras and his remains were brought to the Surau As-Syakirin in Bukit Mahkota, Cheras for funeral prayers.

He was laid to rest at the Batu 10 Muslim Cemetery, Cheras at 2.15pm.

The singer was hospitalised following a road accident on September 20, which left him with broken ribs. — Bernama