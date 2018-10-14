Sick Ben grinds while Jeremiah has best round on final day

Malaysian golfer Ben Leong was battling a bad flu throughout the championship. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Ben Leong and Jeremiah Kim Leun Kwang had varied tournaments but there’s plenty they can take from this week after the conclusion of the US$7 million (RM29 million) CIMB Classic won by Australian Marc Leishman.

Ben revealed to reporters, after his even par round of 72, that he was battling a cold. The last minute replacement for Gavin Kyle Green finished tied 54th place at 281 (68, 70, 71, 72) while Jeremiah had his best round of the tournament at 1-under 71 and a four day total of 13-over 301 (76, 76, 78, 71) to finish last in 78th place..

“I have a really bad flu and cough as well. I’m glad I grinded out the last couple days,” said Ben.

“It’s been an up and down week, a lot of birdies and bogeys, that’s golf. You can’t have it every day or every week so learn from it and move on and try not to make the same mistakes.

“I’ll take a month off and my next tournament will be the World Cup in Melbourne. I hope to carry the Malaysian flag high there,” added the 31-year-old Sabahan.

Meanwhile Jeremiah, the always smiling and lovely 23-year-old Kuala Lumpur native, may have finished last but he can hold his head up high as it was his debut and first time playing with world class golfers.

He intended to use the competition to learn and see what the pros do and his now has a wealth of first hand experience.

“I notice these guys after a good or bad shot they don’t show emotion,” Jeremiah told Malay Mail at the sidelines after his round at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

“Sometimes me being me I hit a bad shot, I can't get over it. They let go easier than I do. Also their misses are better than mine.

“Some of the shots I saw Bronsoon (Burgoon) hit weren’t as good but he was still very composed. He takes the next shot and doesn’t worry about it.

“My goal was to learn form them. See what makes them great. I hope to work that into my game and one day I hope to play regularly on the PGA Tour.

When asked how he felt his game matched up with the world best Jeremiah was confident that with hard work he can eventually be a regular on the PGA Tour.

“I’ve realised I can play with these pros,” said Jeremiah.

“Some of the shots I hit, skill-wise, are similar with them. Just got to work on a few things and I'll be there.”

Ben takes home US$14,280 while Jeremiah earned US$11,200..