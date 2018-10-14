Prefect assaulted after complaining about students smoking in school

LABUAN, Oct 14 — A 16-year-old student from a secondary school here has told police that he was beaten by a group of juveniles near the school’s hostel hall last Thursday (Oct 11).

The Form Four student was walking alone towards an open space at the school compound at about 5.47pm and was suddenly approached by four Form Five students.

He was first attacked by one student before the other students joined in the vicious group physical attack on him, and no other students or teachers were present during the 15-minute scuffle.

The scuffle resulted in him suffering bruises on his head, scratches on his neck, pain in the hands and feet, and the worst a broken finger as he tried to defend himself.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the victim, who is a prefect, was beaten after the latter lodged complaints to the disciplinary teacher that the senior students were smoking in the school compound.

All the four students were apprehended after being brought to the police station by the school’s teachers on October 12, and subsequently were remanded for four days.

They will be released today on police bail and will be monitored pending a decision from the Public Prosecutor. — Bernama