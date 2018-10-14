Determined Leishman wins CIMB Classic in style

Marc Leishman of Australia celebrates on the 18th green after winning the CIMB Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur, October 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Marc Leishman won his first CIMB Classic with the highest margin of victory—five shots—and is planning to celebrate with a few beers.

Leishman, 34, started the day tied with American Gary Woodland and Indian, Shubankar Sharma at 19-under and had eight birdies to one bogey to finish at 7-under for the day and a four day total of 262 (68, 62, 67, 65). He matches two-time champion, Justin Thomas, 262 in 2015 which is the tournament record.

“Generally, I would have a few beers out of the trophy. That’s going to be difficult with this one,” Leishman told reporters at post-tournament interview room at TPC Kuala Lumpur, home of the CIMB Classic.

“We’ll sit that in the middle of the table tonight and have a few beers, some good food and just talk about it and just have a good night with friends really.

“I’ll also get the kids a present but I’m not sure at this point what it’ll be,” added Leishman who received his trophy from Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on the 18th green.

Leishman, like many other golfers, is enjoying a late resurgence in golf. After winning his first Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour title in 2012 at the Travelers Championships he needed till 2017 to win his next two titles. He first won the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational in March then the BMW Championships in September.

He lost in a playoff at the British Open in 2015, his best finish in the majors.

Marc Leishman of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the CIMB Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur, October 14, 2018.. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Things weren’t always this rosy for Leishman. In 2015 Leishman’s wife, Audrey, nearly died from toxic-shock syndrome, a rare, life-threatening complication of certain bacterial infections.

Leishman, like any loving husband, immediately thought the worst not only for his wife but the future being a single man bringing up two small children.

“A lot of things happen for a reason and I feel like that was one of them. It was a very tough time but certainly made us stronger as people, made us appreciate the everyday things, our kids, friends and family,” said the Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia native.

“I won’t say it made golf less important, but it made me realize that golf’s not life or death.

“Yes, I want to win trophies and am lucky enough today to be leaving with one, which my kids will be very happy about, but if I wasn’t to walk away the winner today, that’s all right, too.

“As long as I give it my best shot, that’s what it’s all about.”

Always calm and collected despite the circumstances, Leishman navigated the newly renovated West Course with precision. Driving the ball deep when he could and attacking the pins at every opportunity. His second round 10-under par 62 was one shy of the course record 61.

His five shot win is the biggest margin of victory in the tournaments eight year history. However things could’ve been much worse as Leishman reveals.

“Tuesday I got here and I thought I was going to have to call Callaway and get them to leave some more golf balls in my locker, I was hitting my driver a bit sideways,” Leishman explained.

“Sorted that out and this is the result. I want to thank Callaway and all my other sponsors for giving me the tools I needed to win this week and I hope to come here next year to defend my title.”

Overnight leaders Sharma finished at 19-under, tied -- 10th place—after an Even par round 72 to finish at 269 (67, 64, 66, 72) while Gary Woodland finished with a 1-under 71 for a four day total of 20-under 268 (69, 61, 67, 71) finishing tied-5th.

“There was some wait on the 11th hole and I was in between clubs so I was trying to hit a soft rescue and that was probably one of the worst swings ofhe day and that ended up in the water,” said Sharma who carded three bogeys in-a-row from the 11th till the 13th holes.

“I think it killed the momentum for me. A par there would have gone a long way and I probably could have made more birdies after that,” added Sharma who par’ed every hole coming into the clubhouse.

Two-time champion Justin Thomas, the World No 4 had a superb 8-under round but could only finish at 20-under (66, 69, 69, 64) for tied-5th.

Leishman takes home a USD1,260,000 (RM(RM5,234,527) winner's cheque and 500 FedEx Cup points.