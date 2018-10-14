Not just titles, don’t ask for govt posts either, DAP members told

Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh said not everyone will be able to hold positions as the number of positions available was limited. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAIPING, Oct 14 — DAP members were told off a second time today and urged not to clamour for government positions now that Pakatan Harapan is in power.

Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh told delegates at the state DAP convention that party adviser Lim Kit Siang had declined government positions.

“So do not talk about positions only,” the Ipoh Timur MP said.

Wong was responding to a complaint earlier by Perak DAP delegate Cheong Chee Khin, who is also political secretary to Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran, and had called for a transparent system for the appointment of councillors and village chiefs.

Wong pointed out that the number of positions was limited.

“Of the 106 local councillors positions, there are over 250 names submitted. Hence not everyone will get positions,” he said.

Earlier this morning, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng chided members for going against the party culture and accepting state awards that bestow them with titles like “Datuk”, telling them to focus on service first to avoid being seen as “gunning” for awards.

Wong also advised members against highlighting internal party matters to the media.

“The party and its members are a family,” he said, in response to a question raised by a delegate over a police report lodged against a party member over a comment made on Facebook that had been reported in the press.

“Let police investigate the case,” he said, adding that Perak DAP members must appreciate what the party has achieved to date.