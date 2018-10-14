Screening for foreign students applying to Islamic religious institutions in Perlis

KANGAR, Oct 14 — Security screening will be conducted on foreign students applying to pursue studies in Perlis, said State Police chief Noor Mushar Mohamed.

He said the decision was made following the arrest of foreign students at an Islamic religious centre recently who were found to have entered the country on tourist visas.

By entering the country using a tourist visa, it will be difficult to detect their real intention of studying at the religious centre in the state, he told reporters after accompanying Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman during a visit at the construction site of the new Perlis police contingent headquarters.

Noor Mushar said operation at an Islamic religious institution in Bukit Jerneh, Kangar, had been temporarily suspended to facilitate screening by the police on all the students there, comprising 119 foreigners and 25 locals.

Last September 24, Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism Division detained eight people for alleged terrorism activities, six of whom were students at the religious institution in Perlis. — Bernama