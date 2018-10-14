Man who sustained burns in dryer explosion at Klang laundrette dies

SHAH ALAM, Oct 14 — A father who suffered severe burns when a dryer at a laundrette in Jalan Johan Setia, Klang near here exploded in an incident on October 4, succumbed to his injuries this morning while his daughter was still receiving treatment.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 43-year-old victim who had suffered over 73 per cent burns, died at about 8.30am at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The police received a call from the victim’s son saying his father had died at the intensive care unit, at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“According to doctors, the victim’s death was caused by multiple organ failure due to 73.5 per cent burns,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident about 9am on Oct 4, the blast was reported to have occurred after the man pressed the ‘START’ button on the dryer, which triggered the explosion causing the victim and his daughter, 14, to suffer burns on their bodies.

Following that, both victims had been sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here before the man was transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital and his daughter, who suffered 37 per cent burns, to Selayang Hospital where she was still undergoing treatment, said Shamsul Amar.

Meanwhile, in Johor Bahru, a boy was in critical condition due to serious burn injuries while his four siblings sustained light burns in a fire at their home in Taman Nora, Ulu Tiram here, today.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Fire Officer II Mohd Sufian Mohd Lis said they received a call about the fire at a double-storey terraced house at 11.21am and nine firefighters from Johor Jaya and Tebrau stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 11.39am, firefighters found a wooden-floored room on the upper floor of the house had been damaged 50 per cent, however, the fire had been put out by the house owner and his neighbours.

Mohd Sufian said the child who was reported to be critical, Mohd Firdaus Mohamad Nasir, 5, was currently being treated at the critical emergency zone of Sultan Ismail Hospital, here, due to injuries on the face, ears and arms.

He said the other four victims, a seven-year-old girl who has not been identified yet, Mohd Faris Mohamad Nasir, 6, Aulia Mohamad Nasir, 3 and Mohd Firahh Mohamad Nasir, 18 months, were all undergoing treatment at the semi-critical zone of the same hospital. — Bernama