Singer Saleem laid to rest

Saleem was the frontman of one of the most iconic Malaysian rock bands of the 1990s, Iklim. — Picture via Facebook/Saleem Abdul Majeed

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The late singer Saleem was laid to rest at the Batu 10 Muslim Cemetery, Cheras here at 2.15pm.

Saleem, whose real name was AM Salim Abdul Majeed died at about 6am today while receiving treatment at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM), Cheras.

Earlier, his remains were brought to the Surau As-Syakirin at Bukit Mahkota, Cheras for funeral prayers. Family members, relatives, acquaintances as well as other artists were present to pay their last respects.

His wife, Juriah Bachok, thanked all who attended the funeral.

“I accept his death as fate. He (Saleem) was a good man and never messed with others,” she said when met at the cemetery.

Saleem, 57, the former lead singer of rock group Iklim, whose hits include Suci Dalam Debu, before he went solo, was hospitalised following a road accident on September 20, which left him with broken ribs.

His son, Syafiq Farhain, hoped his father’s work would continue to be appreciated by the industry.

Meanwhile, many expressed shock and sadness over Saleem’s death and described it as a huge loss to the country’s music industry as he was a singer known for his strong and unique vocals.

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) president Datuk DJ Dave said Saleem possessed a great and one-of-a-kind voice, apart from being able to sing live well.

“When he was singing, either live or at the recording studio, his voice sounded exactly the same... this kind of talent is irreplaceable,” he said when met by reporters at the funeral.

DJ Dave, also a popular singer in the 1970s, said he had lost a dear friend and described the late Saleem as friendly.

“I was shocked to hear about his passing. May the Almighty bless his soul and place him among the righteous,” he said.

Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez said Saleem had left a huge impact on the country’s music industry.

“This is very sad news, thank you (Saleem) for the contributions to the music industry and for the huge legacy he leaves behind,” he said. — Bernama