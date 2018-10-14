Jakim appoints first woman Deputy DG

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has announced the appointment of its director of Islamic Development Division, Hakimah Mohd Yusoff as its Deputy Director-General (policy), effective tomorrow.

The department’s Corporate Communication Unit, in a statement, said Hakimah would replace Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, who was appointed Jakim Director-General, effective last May 17.

Hakimah, who graduated from Universiti Malaya with a Bachelor’s Degree in Shariah in 1990 and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2001, in the first woman to be appointed to the post, it said.

She joined the civil service in 1992 as assistant director at the Islamic Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department and then was appointed Principal Assistant Director at the Malaysian Islamic Training Institute (2008-2009).

In 2011, she was appointed director of the Halal Hub Division at Jakim and in 2016 as director of the Islamic Development Division. — Bernama