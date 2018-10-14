Orang Asli still waiting for new bridge 15 years on

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 14 — Orang Asli villagers in Kubang Badak, Tebong here are urging the Melaka State Government to build a new bridge in the area to replace an earlier one which they claimed was destroyed as a result of lorries used for sand mining activities, about 15 years ago

Orang Asli residents in the area claimed that they had to wade through shallow parts and swim across the 30-metre wide river to transport fruits, rubber and oil palm to the other side.

The Tok Batin (village leader) of Kampung Kubang Badak, Besi Dulah said the application for the construction of the new bridge had been presented to the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) and local leaders long ago, but no action had been taken to date.

“About 50 Orang Asli travel from their homes to get across to the other side of the river and are exposed to dangers.

“It is most dangerous when the rains cause the water level to rise up to three metres high which prevents them from getting across the river to deliver their village produce,” he told Bernama.

Besi, 37, said that he believed the wooden bridge was built in the 1980s, reiterating that the structure had been completely destroyed because of the lorries that were used in transporting sand.

“Before the 14th General Election (GE14) when we asked the parties concerned as to when the bridge was going to be built, they said that it was in the process.

“Recently I sought clarification and was told by the authorities that there was no budget for the construction of the bridge.

“I am concerned about the safety of the villagers as they need to get across the river to deliver their produce, find resources and eke out a living. We hope the government will build the new bridge for the convenience and safety of the people,” he said.

On June 11, the Melaka State Government directed all sand-mining activities as well as the harvesting of forest products to stop so as to ensure sustainability of the environment for future generations.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the move was aimed at overcoming the destruction of the country’s natural resources. — Bernama