Three from Myanmar killed in Camerons landslide

Rescuers searching for victims of the landslide at Kuala Terla, Cameron Highlands October 14, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

IPOH, Oct 14 — Three people died in a landslide this morning at Kampung Raja in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

“The victims from Myanmar were a male and two females,” Cameron Highlands district police chief Deputy Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah told reporters.

The victims have been identified as Aung Thong, 23, his wife Naing Vai, also 23 and their female friend Mu Aye Aye, 34.

The landslide occurred at Rumah Kongsi Kg 3, Pos Terisu, Batu 49 at Kuala Terla.

Police were told about the incident at about 10.40am.

Ashari said rescuers arrived at the scene at about 11.30am. Two of the victims had been removed from the rubble and were pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“The last victim was found at 1.20pm,” he said, adding that their remains had been sent to Hospital Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom for post-mortem examinations.

Initial investigations showed the victims’ home was built under a hill slope.

“It was raining heavily at the time of the incident at about 3am, before the earth gave way and landed on the victims’ hut,” Ashari said.